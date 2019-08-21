|
|
Earnest Edmund Wetzel
1927 ~ 2019
Earnest Edmund Wetzel passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 in Payson, Utah.
Earnest was born May 18, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ray and Thelma Wetzel. His mother passed away when he was seven years old. After he served in WWII , he married Fay Butterfield on December 14, 1949 in Taylorsville, Utah. They moved to Los Angeles, California in 1951 where he worked as a carpenter and later received his High School Diploma. He became active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and took his wife and five children to be sealed in the Los Angeles LDS Temple in December 15, 1960. They lived in LA for 17 years then moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon in 1968, where they lived for over 50 years. They came to Utah this last July.
He is survived by his wife, Fay Butterfield, five children and spouses, Ray (Vicky) Wetzel of Silverton, Oregon; Janet Fee of Vancouver, Washington; Peggy (Dan) Heap of Saginaw, Texas; Teresa (Robert) Lake of Parker, Colorado; Dale (Carolynn) Wetzel of Klamath Falls, Oregon; 20 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.
Condolences are appreciated and can be sent to: Fay Wetzel, 1014 W 1350 S , Payson, UT 84651. A private memorial service was held in Payson , Utah on August 16, 2019. He was laid to rest at the Utah Veteran's Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 21, 2019