Eberhard "Harry" Hill


1935 - 2020
"Our Wonderful Harry"
Eberhard "Harry" Hill passed away at home surrounded by family on April 4, 2020. He was born September 19, 1935 to Kuni Bart Hill and Theodora Hill in Konigsberg Germany. He married Monika Henrikson whom he loved immensely. Harry was an amazing Baker, and a hard worker, who loved the simple things in life, his yard, home, family and especially helping others. He also had a great love of animals, especially Yorkies.
He is survived by his wife, Monika; sisters, Stephanie and Marlis; stepchildren, John and Connie; nieces, Samantha and Danielle; and son-in-law, Rodney. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elka; and son, Terry.
The family would like to thank Inspiration Hospice, family, and friends for all their love and kindness to Harry.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the .
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020
