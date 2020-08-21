1935 ~ 2020
Ed Jolley Pinegar peacefully passed away on August 18, 2020 with his sweetheart, Pat, by his side. He was born in Provo, Utah on February 12, 1935 to James Emery Pinegar and Effie Jolley Pinegar. Ed will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and as a teacher, speaker, author, dentist, and friend. His life was filled with service - praising, inspiring, and encouraging others (PIE) with humor and love. For the full obituary please visit www.nelsonmortuary.com
.