1/1
Ed Jolley Pinegar
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ed's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1935 ~ 2020
Ed Jolley Pinegar peacefully passed away on August 18, 2020 with his sweetheart, Pat, by his side. He was born in Provo, Utah on February 12, 1935 to James Emery Pinegar and Effie Jolley Pinegar. Ed will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and as a teacher, speaker, author, dentist, and friend. His life was filled with service - praising, inspiring, and encouraging others (PIE) with humor and love. For the full obituary please visit www.nelsonmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Family Mortuary
4780 N University Ave
Provo, UT 84604
(801) 405-7444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelson Family Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved