Eda Anderson Watkins
1940~2019
Our wonderful spouse and mother, Eda Rae (Anderson) Watkins, passed peacefully from this life on November 4, 2019, at the age of 79. She departed surrounded by her loving husband, children, and grandchildren.
Eda was born September 8, 1940 to Paul Eugene and Berniece Allred Anderson in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was raised in Brigham City, Utah. She was the fourth of five children, with siblings Eugene, Joanne, Ronald, and Sharon. Eda was extremely talented, and excelled in piano and singing. She brought joy to many with her angelic voice, performing throughout her life. She graduated from Box Elder High School and attended Utah State University on a music scholarship, where she met the love of her life, Devere (De) Watkins. They were married on July 2, 1959, in the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. De and Eda spent their early married years living in several states, and moved as far as London, England as De served in the Air Force. They settled in northern Utah, raising their five children in Bountiful and Ogden, with a final move to Kaysville as empty nesters.
Eda was outgoing and had a great sense of humor with a contagious laugh. She was loved by many and developed marvelous friendships wherever she went. She loved being with family and friends. She loved to entertain and would always make a meal for anyone who came to visit. She was a devoted homemaker and her children will remember her wonderful home cooking, quilting, and sewing. She was an avid tennis fan and spent hours driving her sons to matches and watching tournaments.
Eda and De served a mission for their church in St. George, Utah, something Eda excelled at with her kind and cheerful personality. She was a beloved primary chorister for nearly 20 years and a temple ordinance worker for 6 years. She was a masterful teacher.
Eda is survived by her spouse, Devere (De); her children: Cristy (Jeff) Hill, Paula (Dwight) Larsen, David (Tasha) Watkins, Andrea Erickson, and Mark (Carrie) Watkins; her siblings: Ronald (Rosi) Anderson and Sharon (Robert) Hill; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joanne Anderson Ahlmer; and brother, Paul Eugene Anderson, Jr.
Services will be held Friday, November 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Russon Mortuary, located at 1941 North Main Street in Farmington with viewings held at that same location on Thursday, November 7, from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, November 8, from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Brigham City Cemetery.
We sincerely thank all caregivers at Fairfield Village and Inspiration Hospice who were so kind and loving to Eda during her most difficult days. We also want to thank Eda's incredible friends and neighbors who visited every week and provided invaluable support to her. We especially thank Frank Kramer and Kim Brown for their Christlike service. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019