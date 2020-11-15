1/1
Edith Florence Bodell
1928 - 2020
Edith, known fondly as "Ena", passed away peacefully in assisted living in SLC on October 29, 2020, after battling Alzheimer's disease for several years. A 48-year Holladay resident and native of London, England, Ena was predeceased by her parents and dear sister Joan Bardwell, husband Bryant John Bodell (1984), daughter Audrey Bodell Goldberg (1994), and grandson Nolan Robert (2017). Ena is survived by four children, John Michael Bodell (Colleen) of Bend, OR, Susan Bodell (Guy) of San Ramon, CA, Cindy Bodell of Ipswich, MA, and Barbara Bodell of Watertown, MA, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Ena is also survived by her sister Barbara Robertson, three nephews, niece, and cousins in England. Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time. For full obituary and online condolences please see http://www.larkinmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 15, 2020.
