Edith Marie Scott was born in Edmonton Canada on October 20, 1933. Edith's parents, George Walter Scott and Leone Evelyn Maier, immigrated to the USA, along with their young children Edith and Gary and moved to Hailey, Idaho where they became Naturalized Citizens.
Mothers family eventually moved to Napa, California where Mother spent her childhood years and grew up to become an incredible Lady. She eventually met a handsome young Robert Leonard Morton and they married when Mother was just 16 years old. Together they brought 5 children into this world. Terry Allen, Linda (Dave) Zuckerman, Robert Morton who preceded her in death, Lance (Liliana) Bunker and Rebecca (Hal) Peery. They moved to Paulsen Montana but soon parted ways. Mother stayed in Montana with Grandpa Scott and continued her beliefs within the LDS faith. She later met and married Richard Dean Bunker. From this union they added 12 more children to her family, for a total of 17 children, 7 girls and 10 boys. Merodean who preceded her in death, Rulon (Vera), Deana (Ed) Alder , Serrela (Todd) Winters, Vilate (Chris) VanLeeuwen, Kay (Reuel) Alder, Owen, George Scott (Tracie), Richard (Stephanie), Del (Amber) and two little rosebud twins that only lived for 2 weeks, Billy & Keith.
Leaving Montana the family moved to Salt Lake City which has become home to most of her family. For a short 10 years the family moved to Warm Creek Ranch at Gandy Utah. Warm Creek was and still is considered home to most of us. Life changed once again requiring the family to move back to Salt Lake City and this is where Mother remained until her passing.
Mother spent her life with her family at her side, loved by all, and her last month with her family coming and going helping her as her health rapidly declined, listening to her soft words, pleasant voice and sharp humor, remembering so many events in her life. She never stopped giving advise where needed and never stopped smiling, never stopped giving positive encouragement to each member of her big family. Her love was and is felt by everyone anytime we were with her. Her painted tops and boxes are treasured by all, her afghans, her visits, her wonderful poems, her stories of her youth and our ancestors, her little Christmas and birthday gifts to everyone. Teaching family history and creative writing classes was a passion. Mother loved beautiful music, one she played often to her little children was by Harry Belafonte "Green grow the Lilacs". She always had a song in her heart and an endless positive outlook on life which is reflected in her many poems and stories that she has left us with.
During her last days she was attended to by her children and grandchildren, and she passed with her family continually at her side. Mother passed peacefully during the early hours on Sunday June 14, 2020.
Mother leaves behind a huge posterity, something she wanted since her earliest years.
Edith is survived by her Brothers Gary Scott (Nancy), Denny Evans, and Sisters Jo Ellen, Robyn & Martha, 13 of her 17 children, 64 grandchildren, 93 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She was loved by all who came in contact with her, numerous nieces and nephews, and friends from all walks of life.
A public visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy. A graveside service will be held at the same address, Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, Friday, June 19, 2020 at 3PM. Funeral services will be held privately for the family.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.
A public visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy. A graveside service will be held at the same address, Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, Friday, June 19, 2020 at 3PM. Funeral services will be held privately for the family.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 17, 2020.