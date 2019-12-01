|
|
May 15, 1940 -
November 25, 2019
Our beloved mother, wife and sister quietly passed away in the comfort of her own home with those she loved nearby. Roena was born in Ashton, ID, and lived most of her life in UT. She attended West High School and earned a Certificate from Secretarial School. She worked as a Nurse's Aide, also for Educator's Mutual Ins. and retired from Utah's Center for the Blind; but her favorite job was being a mother. She loved all things Elvis, was an avid reader, Hallmark movies, beautiful flowers and scenic drives with the love of her life and dedicated husband, Stevie. Ro loved to act silly and play jokes and loved to laugh and have family gatherings. She was compassionate to all she met and loved unconditionally. Roena is survived by her amazing husband, Stephen Pender; sister, Shaunna Whitaker; brother, Dennis Glover; children: Scott Ashby, Charlene Johnson, Rodney Ashby, Regan Ashby and step-son, Brian Pender; 6 grandchildren, 2 great grands and many other family members and loved ones. A viewing will be held Tuesday, December 3rd, from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at Goff Mortuary located at 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, UT. The graveside service will immediately follow
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 1, 2019