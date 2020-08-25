1/3
Edith Webb Menna
1940~2020
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Edith Webb Menna on August 19, 2020. Born on September 16, 1940 in Murray, Utah to parents Wilford and Eva Webb, Edith was the fifth of six children. After a fortuitous meeting and falling in love at first sight, Edith married her beloved companion of 59 years, Tony Menna, on May 5, 1959 and their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple on May 9, 1967.
Edith was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, treasuring time spent with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren above all else. She loved to go camping, play games, and have long conversations with those she loved most.
Passionate about her heritage and adeptly skilled in leadership, Edith served as Museum Director of the Pioneer Memorial Museum and on the International Daughters of Utah Pioneers Board for 23 years. She also served on the Governor's Board of Museums for 8 years. In 1995, Edith received the prestigious "Pioneer of Progress" award from LDS President Gordon B. Hinckley for her indelible contributions to helping carry on pioneer traditions. Major projects she was responsible for included the restoration of the 1902 Steam Fire Engine Roosevelt as well as directing a project to collect and publish a large volume of pioneer stories.
As a cosmetology school graduate, Edith was always immaculately dressed with expertly coifed hair and beautiful nails. Her hobbies included family history, sewing, art, painting ceramics and baking desserts that were unparalleled in their delectability. She loved to draw and created coloring books that continue to be sold at the Pioneer Memorial Museum.
We will forever be grateful for our matriarch and the ineffaceable ways in which she touched all of our lives.
"For all of us you gave your best
And now the time has come for you to rest.
So go in peace, you've earned your sleep,
Your love in our hearts we'll eternally keep."
Preceded in death by husband, Tony Menna, and son Keith, Edith is survived by children Sharlene Hunt, Robert (Janae) Menna, Marie (Davison) Cheney, Margaret (Cory) Hills, Ruth (Jeff) Petersen, and Linda (Gary) Christensen, as well as her many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Memorial Lake Hills Cemetery - 10055 S State Street, Sandy, Utah.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 25, 2020.
