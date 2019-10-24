|
Edmond Preston "Pres" Hyatt
Nov 15, 1923 ~ Oct 21, 2019
Edmond Preston "Pres" Hyatt, age 95, died October 21, 2019, in Orem, Utah. He was born November 15, 1923, to Clarence E. and Belle Edmonds Hyatt, in Joliet, Illinois. He married Ora Mae Sorensen of Manti, Utah; she died in 2017.
He served in the Army Corps of Engineers in India during World War II.
Pres studied at the Rolla, Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy and received his PhD in Ceramic Engineering at the University of Utah. He managed and consulted on technical ceramic operations for companies around the world, particularly in Asia.
Pres was an active Scouter throughout his life - from Cub Scouting to his Eagle Scout rank. He served as Scoutmaster, Explorer leader, and twice served on the YMMIA General Board Explorer Committee. In 1985, he received the Silver Beaver Award for service to the Boy Scouts of America.
From the time he joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with his parents in Joliet, Pres served faithfully in the Church everywhere he lived and in many capacities. With his wife, he served as Mission President in the Quezon City, Philippines Mission, 1989-1992. Together, they also served as missionaries in the Cape Town, South Africa and Sidney, Australia Missions; at the Provo MTC, and at the Family History Library at BYU.
Pres is survived by his sister-in-law Mildred Hersman, brother-in-law Rey Sorensen; his children Nancy (Stephen) Hardman, Carol (Wolf) Zappe, Theodore (Teri) Hyatt, Thomas (Danielle) Hyatt, Beverly (Jonathan) Neville, Edward (Grace) Hyatt, Frederick (JoEllen) Hyatt, Herbert (Mary) Hyatt, James (Raili) Hyatt, and Andrew (Carla) Hyatt; 58 grandchildren, 158 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. One granddaughter and two great-grandchildren preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, at 11:00 am at the Sharon Park 5th Ward building, 225 E. 200 N., Orem. Visitations will be Friday, October 25, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Sharon Park South building. Burial will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Complete obituary can be viewed at www.walkersanderson.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 24, 2019