1928 ~ 2019

Edna Harman Maycock, age 90, passed away June 18, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born August 30, 1928 in Salt Lake City, UT to Seymour(Sid) Bird and Birdie Reid Harman. Her father was the golf pro at Nibley Park Course at the time. She grew up and attended school in Walla Walla, WA, graduating in 1946. She attended BYU where she was an original member of the Cougarettes. She met and later married Lawrence Booth Maycock on November 27, 1947. Their marriage was solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1973. For 71 years Edna and Booth have enjoyed traveling the world, doing temple and missionary service, and spending time with their family.

She is survived by her husband, Booth, 4 children, Janet (David) Treseder, Terri (Mike) Moyer, Patricia Dunn, and John(Sandy) Maycock, 18 grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Reid Harman, and sister, Janet Harman, and son-in-law, Daniel Dunn.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 24, 2019, at 12 noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8539 S 2200 W, West Jordan, UT. 84088. There will be a viewing Sunday evening from 6-8 pm and Monday from 10:45-11:45 am at the same address. Interment at the Orem City Cemetery. For more information and online condolences please join us at www.independentfuneralservices.com

