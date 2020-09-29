Our beloved Mom and Grandma has been reunited with her dear sweetheart.

She married Elroy Roe Cutler 1 August 1950 in Winnemucca NV later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on 1 February 1952. Our mother was a life-long active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved serving the Lord throughout her life.

Survived by her children Steven (Marva) Cutler, Michael (Debra) Cutler, Dana (Tracy) Mackay, and Jill (Dale) Lyons; Siblings Norma Brock, Susan (Virgil) Bird, RaNae Gilley, Morris (Penny) Wade, Marva Peterson Braun, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband (Elroy Cutler), her parents Morris and Estella Wade, three sisters (Thelma, Laurice, and Bernice), brother Hugh Wade, and two grandsons (Travis and Kyle). May God be with us here until we meet again our beautiful Mom, Grandma, Sister and Friend.

Visitation 2 October 2020 @ Metcalf Mortuary @ 1pm; Graveside service and internment @ Tonaquint Cemetery @ 2pm.

