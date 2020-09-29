1/1
Edna June Cutler
1930 ~ 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our beloved Mom and Grandma has been reunited with her dear sweetheart.
She married Elroy Roe Cutler 1 August 1950 in Winnemucca NV later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on 1 February 1952. Our mother was a life-long active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved serving the Lord throughout her life.
Survived by her children Steven (Marva) Cutler, Michael (Debra) Cutler, Dana (Tracy) Mackay, and Jill (Dale) Lyons; Siblings Norma Brock, Susan (Virgil) Bird, RaNae Gilley, Morris (Penny) Wade, Marva Peterson Braun, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband (Elroy Cutler), her parents Morris and Estella Wade, three sisters (Thelma, Laurice, and Bernice), brother Hugh Wade, and two grandsons (Travis and Kyle). May God be with us here until we meet again our beautiful Mom, Grandma, Sister and Friend.
Visitation 2 October 2020 @ Metcalf Mortuary @ 1pm; Graveside service and internment @ Tonaquint Cemetery @ 2pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved