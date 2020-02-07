|
|
"Eddie"
July 31, 1927 - February 5, 2020
Edna Mae "Eddie" Ellison age 92 passed away on February 5, 2020. Born in Federalsburg, Maryland to Mildred Clarke Dew and Leroy William Dew; she relished her life despite her father's early departure to prospect out West. Her personal battle with osteomyelitis left her with a lifelong fused ankle-this never slowed her down. Mildred remarried Preston Price who moved the family to Philadelphia. They took in five of her relatives including her mother's younger brother Marvin to get sufficient income to survive the depression. Edna Mae, the eternal optimist loved her youth. Somehow Mildred found her a piano and she played so well that she eventually gave lessons to earn money for her family and was the church pianist.
The biggest tragedy of her early life was the death of her Marine brother Leslie on the assault of Guam in 1944. Not long after WW2 she proposed to John Ellison and he accepted. Together they raised three boys and moved to Connecticut, living in Manchester and Newington. Eddie encouraged and cheered the boys various sports, especially skiing, which became a family tradition.
A gorgeous and energetic woman, she was always active in church (Baptist, UCC, and Unitarian). She and John ran the church youth group for years. After the older boys graduated college, Eddie, John, and youngest son Jack moved to Ohio where John held executive engineering and management positions at various companies including Parker Hannafin. Eddie worked various jobs along the way including telephone sales and retail, but was proud of being the rock that kept the family together as a housewife and mother. She was the friendliest person in the neighborhood organizing the bridge club, keeping abreast of local politics, and always the life of the party.
John and Eddie retired to Utah in 1991. Skiing, hiking, travelling the world and spending time with grandchildren were some of the best times of their lives; they greatly enriched the lives of their family and friends. They were active members of the Newcomers Club. Eddie, a member of the Utah Actors Guild, acted in over 300 films including several speaking parts. Eddie was an active exerciser, worked out at Curves until the final weeks of her life. She enjoyed the meditation group at the Unitarian Church. Eddie was predeceased by her husband John and brother Leslie.
She is survived by Les and Gail Ellison of Salt Lake City, Bruce and Cindy Ellison of West Linn, Oregon, Jack and Lisa Ellison of Waterville, Ohio, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. For more information go to www.forevermissed.com. Her memorial service will be on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Highland Cove, 3750 Highland Drive in SLC. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 7, 2020