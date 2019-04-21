1921 - 2019

Bountiful, Utah-Edna Mae Waterfall Smith, 97 passed away April 17th, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah surrounded by family and close friends. She was born in Teton, Idaho on August 5th, 1921. Her parents were Daniel Rockwell Wellard and Amy May Stewart Wellard. Edna was the second oldest of 13 children. She was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Edna married Austin Ulysses Morrison in April of 1939 in Pocatello, Idaho. Daughter Ardis was born in March of 1940. Edna became a widow at a young age and for several years, raised Ardis by herself. In the early 1950s, she moved to Salt Lake City to become the first dental assistant at the new Veterans' Administration Hospital. Edna married Irvin Norman Waterfall, ("Papa" to Ardis) in July 1954. They lived in Glendale, Taylorsville and Woods Cross where, over the course of their marriage, they hosted over 100 foster children. Irv passed away in November of 1988. In January of 1992, Edna married Leo M. Smith and moved to Rexburg, Idaho where she helped the Smith family farm potatoes. Her Rexburg family includes seven children, 39 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Leo passed away in April of 2010. Edna is survived by her brother Dan Wellard of Pocatello, Idaho, and sisters Shirley Warner of Boise, Idaho, Linda (Jerry) Chivers of Pocatello, Idaho, and Larrie Tripp of Arimo, Idaho, daughter Ardis Knudsen of Bountiful, Utah, six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by Irv's son Louis K. (Cheryl) Waterfall, four grandchildren and additional great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings, son-in-law Bruce Knudsen and granddaughter Kana Jean Knudsen. Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 24th at the Bridlewood Ward, 165 Monarch Drive, Bountiful Utah at 11:00am. A viewing for Edna will be held in the Bridlewood Ward building prior to the funeral service from 9:30am to 10:45am. Interment is at Lake Hills Memorial Park Cemetery 10055 South State, Sandy, Utah at 2:30pm. The family would like to thank the owners and staff of Waikoloa Assisted Living in Bountiful for providing a truly loving and comfortable home for Edna during her final years. For a complete obituary and to express condolences to the family please go to www.memorialutah.com

