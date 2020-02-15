|
|
Edna Sybil Gagon Angus passed away on February 10, 2020 after a courageous and long fought battle with cancer. She was born in Roosevelt, Utah on January 23, 1941 to Hugh William and Sybil Arva. Edna and her twin brother Ed were the oldest of nine children. She is survived by her children, Kim Cobler and Mark Angus, her grandchildren Breanna Brannan (Chase), Dakota Cobler, Samuel Cobler, her great granddaughter Temperance, her siblings Ed Gagon, Sharlene Duke (Jay), Kenneth Gagon (Diane), Berniece Bawden (Charles), Jolynn Pendleton (David), and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and 3 sisters: Jil Lynn Inkley, Dawn Parry, and Kathleen Gagon.
Mom went to school at the LDS Business College and was an Academic Coordinator at the University of Utah for over 30 years. Her favorite position was in the department of psychiatry where she had many great mentors and friends who became part of her family. Mom was a voracious advocate for the underdog and detested discrimination of any kind. She opened her doors many times to those who needed a home. She loved the mountains, photography, travel, music and movies. Her greatest joy was when she was spending time with her family and traveling in Germany, Austria, Montana, and Hawaii. She adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchild. She was generous and giving. True to her generous spirit she donated her body to science and continues to give even after she has passed away.
There will be a celebration of her life at 11:00 am Saturday March 14th in her daughter's home (3012 E. Silver Hawk Dr, Holladay Utah 84121) where her family and friends are welcome to come and share their memories and celebrate her life and contributions.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 15, 2020