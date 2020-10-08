1932 ~ 2020
Edward Curtis Huff, formerly of Salt Lake City, Utah passed away from the effects of Parkinson's Disease on October 1, 2020 in St. George, Utah. He was born February 15, 1932 in Lake Shore Utah to Eva Jolley and David Edward Huff. As a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he served a mission to the Central Atlantic States Mission. He married his sweetheart, Dolores Drechsel, on June 3, 1957 in the Salt Lake Temple. He graduated with Bachelor and Master's Degrees in Electrical Engineering from BYU. He is survived by Dolores his wife of 63 years; his 7 children, Cynthia (Richard) Patterson, Lisa (Myles) Bouwhuis, Curtis (Kimberly) Huff, Rebecca (Georg) Schmidt, Stephanie (David) Miess, Rachel (Steven) Marshall, David (Rozanne) Huff, 28 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, and his brothers Marlin (Jeanne) and Shurwin (Brenda) Huff. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 9th in St. George. For full obituary and to leave condolences please see www.HughesMortuary.com