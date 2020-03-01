|
|
Edward G. Bartling
1935 ~ 2020
Edward Grant Bartling, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away during his sleep on February 26, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020, 12:00 noon, with a viewing prior from 11-11:45 a.m., at the Constitution Ward, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3835 South 2810 West, West Valley City, Utah. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park. For full obituary go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 1, 2020