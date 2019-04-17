|
|
1955 ~ 2019
Edward Martin Byrne, 64, passed away April 13, 2019 in Murray, Utah. He was born February 21, 1955 to Charles Eugene and Luella Marie Byrne in Waukegan, Illinois. On February 23, 1978 he married Mary Ann Sosnowski in Waukegan, Illinois.
Ed is survived by his wife Mary; his daughter Jamie (David); his son Raymond (Ashley); Mike (Mandy); his mother Luella; his brothers Gene, Mike (D'ann), Craig (Pat) and Chuck (Sharrie); and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Charles.
For full obituary go to www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019