Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
For more information about
Edward Byrne
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Byrne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Martin Byrne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Martin Byrne Obituary
1955 ~ 2019
Edward Martin Byrne, 64, passed away April 13, 2019 in Murray, Utah. He was born February 21, 1955 to Charles Eugene and Luella Marie Byrne in Waukegan, Illinois. On February 23, 1978 he married Mary Ann Sosnowski in Waukegan, Illinois.
Ed is survived by his wife Mary; his daughter Jamie (David); his son Raymond (Ashley); Mike (Mandy); his mother Luella; his brothers Gene, Mike (D'ann), Craig (Pat) and Chuck (Sharrie); and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Charles.
For full obituary go to www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now