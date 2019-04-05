1938 ~ 2019

Edward Rhead Richards, Jr., age 80, passed away April 1, 2019 in Layton, Utah. He was born September 23, 1938 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Edward and Sally Richards. He married Linda Faye Jordan in 1964 in the Los Angeles Temple. They were married 54 years.

Rhead grew up in Burbank, California and spent his early years living the "Happy Days" life with rolled up jeans, converse tennies and a flat-top haircut. He graduated from John Burroughs High School, attended UCLA, and served a church mission in the Texas Spanish American Mission. Following his mission, he attended and graduated from BYU with a degree in Spanish.

Following graduation, Rhead began his career with the FBI. He served 25 years as a Special Agent in Miami, San Antonio, Long Beach, and Salt Lake City. His many responsibilities included Bank Robbery Supervisor, Drug Task Force member, SWAT Team Leader, and Firearms Instructor. He also served as a SWAT Team trainer at Quantico, Virginia.

Rhead retired from the FBI in 1989 and continued his career as a private investigator and as a police consultant in Panama, Colombia, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Rhead was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in multiple bishoprics and as a Bishop in Cerritos, California. He was also involved in young men programs his entire life. His favorite church calling was that of church ball coach, which he did for many years with great enthusiasm and passion.

Rhead was a true patriot and loved his country with all his heart.

Rhead's greatest passion was his family. He never missed a ballgame, dance recital or musical. He loved boating, trips to the Bear Lake cabin, and shooting guns with his kids and grandkids.

Rhead is survived by his wife, Linda Richards, and his three children, Wendy (John) Worley, Julie (Dave) Bell, and Scott (Tana) Richards; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Dad, you'll always be our hero.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Layton 7th Ward, 725 South 200 East, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary