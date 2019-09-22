|
|
Edward Vaughn Quist
1935-2019
Edward Vaughn Quist, husband to Emma Jean Wilson Quist, passed away peacefully on September 10th, 2019. This beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend will be dearly missed by so many.
Funeral services for Ed will be held on Tuesday, September 24th at 12:00 pm at the LDS "Green Church", 110 South 300 West, Payson, Utah. Viewing will be held prior to service from 10:30 - 11:45 am. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, Utah.
For full obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 22, 2019