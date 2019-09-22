Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
LDS "Green Church"
110 South 300 West
Payson, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
LDS "Green Church"
110 South 300 West
Payson, UT
View Map
Edward Vaughn Quist


1935 - 2019
Edward Vaughn Quist Obituary
Edward Vaughn Quist
1935-2019
Edward Vaughn Quist, husband to Emma Jean Wilson Quist, passed away peacefully on September 10th, 2019. This beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend will be dearly missed by so many.
Funeral services for Ed will be held on Tuesday, September 24th at 12:00 pm at the LDS "Green Church", 110 South 300 West, Payson, Utah. Viewing will be held prior to service from 10:30 - 11:45 am. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, Utah.
For full obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 22, 2019
