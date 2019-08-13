|
|
In Loving Memory
Edward Vincent "Vince" Clayton, our caring and devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 8, 2019 in St. George, UT at the age of 76. A funeral will be held at 11:00am on August 17, 2019 at Spilsbury Mortuary located at 110 South Bluff Street in St. George, UT. A Viewing will be held on Friday evening, August 16 from 6:00 to 8:00 at the mortuary and again at 9:30 Saturday morning before the funeral. For the full obituary, please visit www.spilburymortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 13, 2019