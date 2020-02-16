|
|
Ed, 90, passed away early Monday morning February 10, 2020.
He was the sixth of eight children born to Anna and George Taylor in Akron, Ohio. He graduated from South High School where he played basketball all four years and won many awards, including that of the Athletic Honor Society. There he met his future wife, Sally Singer, for a marriage that would last 71 years and produced 4 children. They began a 20-year stage in Rittman, Ohio where he began working for the Old Ohio Boxboard Company. Later he became part of the Packaging Corporation of America, a division of Tenneco. He started one step above a janitor position and worked his way up to become the Plant Manager. In this capacity, he was transferred to Omaha, NE in 1970 and Salt Lake City in 1975. He later joined the company's States Division and there, became the designated salesman of the year for the Western Region for 8 consecutive years until his retirement. He was proud to have worked for the same company for 45 years.
While in Rittman, Ed was active in the community serving as President of several organizations, including the Boxboard Management Club, the school board and high school PTA.
Ed was a committed Christian, always ready to share his faith. He often helped others in ways that no one ever knew. Being a lifelong Presbyterian, he was an ordained Deacon and Elder. Some of his happiest years were spent being part of the Mount Olympus Presbyterian Church where he served in many positions, mostly related to being a steward over the building and grounds. In 1995, they transferred to Community of Grace, just a few blocks from their home and a church he helped start as a member of the New Church development committee. There he continued as "Mr. Building and Grounds" for as long as he was able.
Ed is survived by his wife, Sally, Salt Lake City, UT; daughter, Gail Goodrich, Akron, OH; sons, Gary (Diane), Omaha, NE, Scott (Shannon), Piedra, CA; daughter-in-law, Susan, Germantown, TN; granddaughter, Carrie (Quinton) and great-granddaughter, Ariya and Naomi, Vancover, WA; grandson, Chip (Liz); great-grandson, Scott, Honolulu, HI; and sister, Eva Taylor, North Canton, OH. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Ed is preceded in death by his youngest son, Tim, who died of esophageal cancer at the age of 46, and Scott Goodrich of Tuscan, Arizona.
Memorials can be made to Community of Grace Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 902410 Sandy, Utah 84090-2410.
Perform a random act of kindness today in his honor. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 16, 2020