Edwin Kenneth Nelson
1964 - 2019
Edwin Kenneth Nelson, 54, passed away on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at his home in Herriman, Utah after losing his life-long battle with mental illness.
Eddie was born the second son of Ronald Nelson and Ursula Kramer Nelson on December 20th, 1964. When Eddie was 7 years old, Ursula passed away from cancer and Lani lovingly took on the role of his mother. Eddie graduated from Lehi High School in 1983. He served an LDS mission in Houston,Texas from 1985-87. Soon after coming home he met and married the love of his life, Kimberly Janell James, on April 4th, 1990 in the Salt Lake Temple and shortly after started their eternal family.
Eddie was a man who personified the pure love of Christ. He was known for his work ethic, unconditional love, generosity, and willingness to drop anything he was doing for anyone in need. His passions included his family, the simplicity of the outdoors, hunting and fishing, The Simpsons, and you could always find Dad rocking in his chair with a grandbaby in his lap.
He is preceded in death by his mother Ursula, sister Melissa, and brother Mark. He is survived by his father Ronald, mother Lani, loving wife Kimberly, son Cody Nelson (Cody Kristine) daughters Madeline Robinson (Weslee), Camille Last (Nathan), Rachel Guerra (Eric), and Andrea Adamson (Jeremy), 7 grandchildren: Jasiris, Shyler, Sawyer, Christian, Thatcher, Kaycee and Rosalie.
A viewing will be held at the Larkin Mortuary Riverton Chapel, 3688 W. 12600 S. on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be at the Rose Canyon LDS Chapel, 14398 S. 6400 W. on Friday December 20th, 2019 with a viewing from 10:30-11:30 am and a celebration of his life, on his birthday, starting at noon. The interment will be at the Sandy City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 15, 2019