Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
IPS Mortuary & Crematory
Edwin Maggs Wampole


Edwin Maggs Wampole Obituary
Edwin M. Wampole
1949 ~ 2019
Taylorsville, Utah-Ed lived 69 years and is survived by his wife Lynn along with 3 children Krystal Horton of Idaho Falls, ID. Tiffany Scholl of Ogden, UT. Weyman Scholl of Yoe, PA & 4 grandchildren. Ed passed peacefully in his sleep. A wake for family & friends will be held Friday, June 7, from 6-7 pm at IPS Mortuary & Crematory. Visitors are invited to bring small refreshments. Additional parking is available in Taylorsville Cemetery. More information can be found at ipscrematory.com
Published in Deseret News on June 5, 2019
