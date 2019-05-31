Edwin Marshall Hill

1942 ~ 2019

Edwin Marshall Hill died peacefully at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 14, 2019 of complications related to diabetes. He was 77 years old.

Marshall was born New Year's Day, January 1, 1942 to Conger Hill and Genevieve Hill Nunan in Greenville, Mississippi. He attended Greenville Public Schools, graduating from Greenville High School in 1963. He attended Moorhead Junior College and studied bookkeeping at Delta State College, also having an affiliation with the College for musical performances.

Marshall showed great aptitude for the piano at a young age, composing his own songs beginning at age 6. As a gifted musician he enjoyed playing piano by ear for the rest of his life, providing many hours of enjoyment for family and friends.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church until 1970 when Marshall joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Wayside, Mississippi. He served a proselyting mission in the California South Mission from 1971-1973, moving to Salt Lake City in 1975.

Marshall was most proud of his employment with ZCMI where he worked as a security agent for more than 20 years, until he retired in 1999 due to health issues.

Marshall was an excellent conversationalist with a wonderful sense of humor. Though he lived in Utah, he never lost his southern drawl or his good southern manners (always the southern gentleman).

He is survived by his sister, Virginia Hill (Dwight L.) Johnson, of Suwanee GA, his four nephews and their wives: David (Anne), Craig (Kari), Bryan (Ashley), and Philip (Cara); and 14 great-nephews and nieces, Rachel, Lauren, Nathan, Noah, Jasper, Scott, Gavin, Finley, Avonlea, Micah, Noelle, Duke, Bailey, and Ian. He is also survived by his beloved cat, Rose.

Deep thanks to Marshall's angel hospice caregivers Craig, Joan, Mariah, Joelle, Jeannie, Teresa, and Matt. Your friendship, compassion, and care allowed Marshall to fulfill his wish of staying in his home during his last year.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00PM at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive. Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 2 at 3:00PM, in the Wasatch Lawn chapel, with a viewing one hour prior. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.

Published in Deseret News on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary