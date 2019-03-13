Eileen Earl Gee

1930-2019

Salt Lake City, Utah-

Eileen Earl Gee was born August 17, 1930, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of Viola Bagnell Earl and William Ashman Earl. She married Wilfred L. "Joe" Gee December 31, 1947, in Elko, Nevada. The marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. She attended South High School, and worked at various retail jobs with a long career at her beloved ZCMI. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions in her church as well as in the PTA over the years. She passed away on March 9, 2019, in Holladay, Utah.

Eileen was a much beloved member of her family who devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who will miss visiting her home full of her cross-stitching, hearts, memories of the beach, family photographs, pretzels, peppermints and Diet Pepsi. She loved to take her grandchildren out to lunch and shopping for school and Christmas. She will also be missed by her many friends from church, schools, neighborhood, and work.

Many thanks to her neighbors (particularly Dennis and Carol Couch, who did so much for her), her final caregivers at Brighton/Bristol Hospice (particularly Janet, Mike, Whitney and Scott), and to Franco and Glenda at Ridge Assisted Living.

Eileen was preceded in death by her husband; parents; her brother, William "Bill" Earl; and a grandson, Michael S. "Mikey" Gee. She is survived by her sons, David E. (Sherrie) Gee, and Michael L. Gee; her daughter, Kathi (Matthew) Herbert; 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Friday, March 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Drive in Salt Lake City with a visitation prior to the service at 1 p.m. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (https://afsp.org/take-action/give-a-gift/in-memory-of/) in remembrance of her grandson Mikey Gee.

