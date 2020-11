In Loving MemoryEileen Hatch, long time resident of Midvale, Utah, passed away in Boise, Idaho Wednesday November 18, 2020 at age 94. Eileen worked at Norbest Turkey Company for 37 years. She was an avid bowler and a dedicated Jazz basketball fan for many years.She is survived by her eight siblings; Carol (Max) Clayton, Geneve (Kenneth) Romriell, Margie (Kenneth) Skow, JoAnn (John) Peterson, Lawrence Martin (Wilma) Hatch, Emily Leach, Donna (Greg) Brown, and Johnny John Leonard (Dawn) Hatch. And proceeded in death by her parents John and Annie Hatch and her sister; Dorothy Arment.Graveside Services will be held at Redwood Memorial Estates on 3:30 pm, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Redwood Memorial Estates, 6500 S. Redwood Rd., West Jordan, Utah.To leave the family condolences please visit