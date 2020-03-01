Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Bennion 12th Ward
6540 South 2700 West
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Bennion 12th Ward
6540 South 2700 West
Eileen Woodhouse Martin


1931 - 2020
Eileen Woodhouse Martin Obituary
Eileen W. Martin
1931 ~ 2020
Born September 3, 1931. Passed away February 26, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, 12:00 noon at the Bennion 12th Ward, 6540 South 2700 West. Viewings will be held Thursday, March 5th, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd. and Friday morning at the church, 11-11:45 a.m. Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park. Please see www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020
