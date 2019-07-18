Elaine Carter Haake

1928 ~ 2019

Our beloved mother and grandmother, Elaine Carter Haake, age 90, passed away on July 15, 2019 in Draper, UT of causes incident to age. Born to Raymond C Carter and F. Louise Irons on December 11, 1928 in Provo, UT.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Haake, her parents, Raymond and Louise Carter, and sister, LuRae Johnson. She is survived by her sister, Anita Carpenter, of Cedar City, UT; her children: Kathleen Thorn (Dave -deceased) of West Valley, UT; Carole Lee Criddle (Keith) of Auburn, WA; Julie Wilson (Craig) of Sandy, UT; and John Haake (Barbara) of Marshallville, OH. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Goff Mortuary, Midvale, Utah on Saturday, July 20th. Viewing from 10:00-10:45 AM with funeral services following at 11:00 AM.

The family of Elaine Haake expresses their gratitude to Beehive Homes of Draper and to the staff for five years of loving care.

For a full obituary, visit www.goffmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on July 18, 2019