1925 ~ 2020
Elaine Brimley Dabb, a gracious, positive and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, returned home with honor on October 9, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1925 in Salt Lake City, a daughter of Leonard and Anne Jean Kirk Brimley.
She married her eternal sweetheart, Ray Dabb on September 21, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple. Ray died on September 23, 2009.
Elaine had a special gift to lift spirits and heal hearts. She was kind, sharing, loving and above all she found joy in living. She said, "Being pleasant was a choice she made long ago." She was genuine in all her thoughts, words, and deeds.
She served a mission to the Southern States Mission as a young woman. She also served as a ward and stake Relief Society President. She was an officer in the Daughters of Utah Pioneers for many years. She was always willing to give of her time, in service to her fellow beings.
Elaine was accomplished violinist and played in many musical groups. She loved to sing whether it was the ward choir or bringing music into her home. She enjoyed oil painting and loved knitting sweaters and afghans.
Elaine loved skiing and taught her children to ski. She enjoyed travel and adventure. She was always willing to join family and friends in exploring and having fun.
She is survived by her two sons, Howard (Ann) Dabb and Michael (Angela) Dabb; 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother and two sisters, Wayne (Jean) Brimley, Myrna Jardine and Sharon (Tom) Oakey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; a daughter Jean Ann Dabb; a granddaughter Michelle Dabb and three brothers, Kirk, Tom, and Paul Brimley.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Quail Meadows for their compassionate service.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at 11 am at the North Ogden 16th Ward, 205 East Elberta Dr., North Ogden. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 - 10:30 am prior to the services. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.
Services will be live-streamed at www.myers-mortuary.com
where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Services entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.