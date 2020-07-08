Elaine Ericksen Green
1925 - 2020
Elaine Ericksen Green, 94, our loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully due to natural causes after living a valiant and productive life, on July 5, 2020. She was born on August 23, 1925, in Beaver Dam, Utah, to Joseph Alma and Mary LaVona Johnson Ericksen, one of 9 children. She attended Bear River and Moapa Valley High Schools and Utah State Agricultural College where she met her eternal companion, Harmon Green, at the Institute of Religion. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on November 22, 1946 and raised 5 children in Salt Lake on the Avenues. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as ward organist for many years and a teacher and pianist in Jr Sunday School, Primary and Relief Society, a counselor in the MIA, Relief Society President at the LDS Hospital Branch, Stake Missionary with Harmon, and a volunteer at the LDS Hospital and Church Museum. She loved the scriptures and lived a life of service. She taught piano lessons, was an excellent seamstress and cook, and made quilts for all her children and grandchildren. She loved her family and will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by her husband, Harmon, daughter, Marie Halpin, grandson, Colby Hatch, granddaughter, Rachel Green, son-in-law, Roger Brown. Survived by her brothers Bryce Ericksen and Tom Steffen, many nieces and nephews, and children, Sue Brown, Samuel Green, Becky (Stephen) Hatch, Michael (Cyndi) Green, Robert Halpin and 32 grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren. Due to the pandemic only graveside services will be held at the Salt Lake City Cemetery (west side, south of 11th Ave) at 10:00 am, masks requested with social distancing. A special thanks to Intermountain Hospice for their loving care and to her son Sam for being her primary care giver in her home for so many years…and other family members and friends who took time to call and visit her. Online condolences may be expressed at larkinmortuary.com
.