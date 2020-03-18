|
1925 ~ 2020
Kanab, UT-Elaine Knudsen Hansen passed away on March 11, 2020 in Kanab, Utah at the age of 94. She was born in Ephraim, Utah on June 10, 1925, the youngest of ten brothers and sisters born to Milton Herman Knudsen and Vivian Etta Cram. Her father was president of Snow College at the time. When Elaine was 8 years old, her father was called as the Mission President to Norway. Elaine accompanied her parents and siblings to Norway, where they lived for the next 3 years.
Elaine married Richard Oliver Hansen on June 19, 1946 in the Salt Lake Temple. Richard was a Marine in World War 2 and later retired as an Air Force Lt. Colonel. During their married life they lived in Guam, Florida, Utah, Idaho, Arizona, South Carolina, and Virginia. They were the parents of four children; Garry Richard (Denia), Lynn K (Amanda), Martin Craig (Barbara), and Annette Joye Thompson (Robert).
Elaine was a devoted wife and loving mother. Along with being a nurturing mother she held many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life. Her most rewarding positions were in music, Primary, and as a counselor and president of the Relief Society. She was a faithful and loving visiting teacher as she loved everyone and enjoyed being there for others.
Elaine had a natural loving disposition and was a friend to everyone. She had a beautiful singing voice, and loved to play the piano. In her spare time, she loved to knit and crochet, and that passion was passed on to her daughter. All of her family and many friends received her beautiful afghans.
In her last years in the nursing facility, she was a friend to everyone, especially the staff. She loved her chair, and liked to sit where she could see out into the hallway and greet everyone as they walked by. She developed her own substitute language after her stroke but it did not matter.
If anyone needed cheering up they would stop by and visit with Elaine. Her favorite phrase was "mange takk" which means many thanks in Norwegian, and telling everyone they were beautiful.
Her legacy includes her children, 13 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters, husband Richard, son Garry, and greatgrandson Colton. She will be sorely missed by all that knew her.
Graveside services were held March 21, 2020 in the Mayfield Utah Cemetery. Services were arranged with Mosdell Mortuary.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 18, 2020