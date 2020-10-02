1925 ~ 2020
Elaine Isackson Williams, 95, passed away September 30, 2020. Elaine was born September 21, 1925 to Grace Douglas and C. Ivar Isackson. She was raised in Bingham and Midvale, Utah. She married Don Gillen Williams in Corpus Christi, Texas. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they had four children: Gerry (Marsha), David (Penny), Ken (Becky) and Janice (Diane).
Elaine loved to travel, play her organ, square dance, play cards, shop and study her scriptures. She devoted her life to her family, her friends, church activities and community service. She loved to laugh and never wavered from her deeply held convictions on the purpose of life. She had a steadfast testimony of Jesus Christ as her Savior and Redeemer.
Elaine is survived by her four children and their families, fifteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren and three (almost 4) great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
. Due to COVID-19, the family has requested all who attend wear masks
and keep socially distanced.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com