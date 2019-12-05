|
|
Elaine N. Allahkhan
1935 ~ 2019
On Dec. 2, 2019 our mom Elaine Eva Hansen Clark Nelson Allahkhan born Jan 21, 1935 in SLC, UT passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Daughter of Jennie Irene Wolf and Eugene Hansen Olsen. Later adopted by Howard Belka.
Elaine is survived by her children: Terri (Teri), Kathy, daughter-in-law Talyne, Jody (Mike), Eileen (Tokomea), Mike (Veronica), Jeanie LaVon and Sarah, her sisters Darlene & Nancy. She had 27 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her soulmate Omar Allahkhan. Her parents, sister Diane, son Steven, son-in-law Earl, and grandson Solomone.
Elaine was a very talented seamstress, making beautiful quilts and loved to sing. She will truly be missed.
A celebration of Elaine's life will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm with a service beginning at 3:30 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Please share your memories and photos with her family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 5, 2019