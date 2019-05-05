Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
South Cottonwood Chevy Chase Ward
5235 South Wesley Road
Murray, UT
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
South Cottonwood Chevy Chase Ward
5235 South Wesley Road
Murray, UT
Elaine N. Child


Elaine N. Child Obituary
Elaine N. Child
1942 ~ 2019
Elaine Nelson Child, age 76, peacefully passed into the embrace of loved ones on May 4, 2019, in South Jordan, Utah, due to the effects of cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Allen; their children: Jennifer (Chris) Soutas, Tony (Susana) Child, and Rebecca (David) Bateman; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins- Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10th at 10:00 a.m. at the South Cottonwood Chevy Chase Ward located at 5235 South Wesley Road, Murray, Utah, with a viewing at 9:00 a.m. Interment: Wasatch Law Memorial Park.
Please feel free to wear a touch of light pink. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Church Perpetual Education Fund or the Church Humanitarian Fund.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 5, 2019
