Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Elden R. Mitchell


1947 - 2019
Elden R. Mitchell Obituary
In Loving Memory
Elden R. Mitchell died at home in South Jordan, Utah on December 6, 2019 at the age of 72.
Elden is survived by his wife, Jimena; his brother, Gary; his children, Alice, Jonas (Kimberly), Nayi, Natalie (Tony Krezel), and Andrew; his grandchildren, Ben, Mitchell (Sydney), Cassandra, Conner, Tino, and Andrew Jr.; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; and lots of furry children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Morgan and Alice; his brother, Theron; his sister, Wanda Wilder; and lots of furry children and grandchildren.
Elden was born on April 11, 1947 in Preston, Idaho to Alice and Morgan. He served an LDS mission in Central America where he made many lifelong friends, including Mario Gho, who would later introduce Elden to his wife, making Mario his brother-in-law. He married Jime on April 18, 1973. After graduating from Brigham Young University with a Masters in Business Administration, Elden went on to lead numerous successful companies, eventually purchasing his own business in 2003. Despite all of his business success, Elden always felt that his family and friends represented his greatest accomplishments.
The family would like to express their thanks to the nurses, aides, and social worker of CNS Hospice for the wonderful care provided for Elden and his family. Your attention and care helped all of us during this difficult time.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 12, visit www.goffmortuary.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 10, 2019
