Elder Gordon Watts
1935 - 2020
South Weber, UT-Elder Gordon Taylor Watts, treasured father, grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend passed away peacefully in his home on June 12, 2020 surrounded by family after a brave battle with cancer. He was born February 23, 1935 in South Weber, Utah to parents Elwood Taylor and Edna Davis Watts. He relished his childhood days in South Weber and learned the value of hard work while spending long hours beside his father attending to farm duties.
Throughout his school years he attended Clinton Elementary, North Davis Jr. High and Davis High School. He worked alongside his father at Utah Ice and Storage to make extra money and drove a truck for a local oil company delivering fuel to small farms for their machinery. After graduation in 1953 he completed basic training at Fort Ord and served for a time in the United States Army.
After earning an associate degree from Weber State University, Gordon served a mission in the Hawaiian Islands for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had fond memories of teaching and serving the Hawaiian people.
Upon returning home, he transferred to Utah State University and received his bachelors in art education and business administration. His charming personality, good looks, and keen sense of humor helped in earning him the title of 'Most Preferred Man' on campus at both universities! He loved dances and had an excellent singing voice. During his time at Utah State he worked at Leven's clothing on Main Street as a salesman and model. It was there that he met his eternal sweetheart, Connie Welling. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple on September 19, 1963.
After graduating from Utah State, Gordon took a job with Ford Motor Company where he worked in sales and marketing and was eventually promoted to Western Regional Sales Manager for their glass division. He worked for Ford for over 30 years, a job which moved their family to several parts of the country including Colorado, California, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Texas.
Elder Watts was known for his humble and gentle personality. He was a spiritual giant and served faithfully throughout his life in numerous Church callings, including twice as Bishop, twice as Stake President and as Regional Representative. He presided over the Philippines Quezon City Mission from 1995 - 1998. In April 1998, he was called to serve as a member of the Second Quorum of the Seventy. He served in that Quorum until 2004, spending part of his time as general authority in the North America South East Area Presidency and resided in Atlanta, Georgia. In the summer of 2005, he received a phone call from President Gordon B. Hinckley asking him and Connie to serve as the Ogden Temple President and Matron for the next three years; a calling they greatly enjoyed. Elder Watts had many choice experiences while serving in Church leadership and shared his testimony often, which touched the lives of many.
Gordon always kept an immaculate yard and was famous for his bounteous vegetable gardens that he lovingly cared for wherever he lived. His specialty was his beautiful and delicious tomatoes. Connie was amazed his garden never grew weeds! Just like his children, it was always intentional parenting and gardening. He loved Proverbs 22:6, "Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it." Many benefited from his labor and devotion and he could work circles around anyone half his age. He often counseled, "Why do half the job when you can do it right the first time?" When he wasn't in the temple, you could find him out in the garden from sunup until sundown, with an occasional break for a tomato sandwich or enjoying popsicles in a shady spot with his grandchildren. He was a master craftsman and enjoyed woodworking and finish carpentry. In recent years he spent many days making beautiful wood benches for loved ones. His homemade gingersnap cookies were a favorite treat especially, at Christmas time.
Over the last several years Elder Watts was a sealer in the Ogden Temple and loved working there weekly with close friends. He had the privilege of sealing several grandchildren in various temples and held those memories close to his heart. He sacrificed so much for his family and his service is immeasurable. He left a lasting legacy that will carry on for many generations. He passed from this life within feet of where he entered it with an abundance of hard work and unwavering faith in his Savior. His fine example will never be forgotten.
Gordon is survived by his four children: Brandon (Kimberly) Watts, Cameron (Matthew) Miller, Troy (Brenda) Watts, and Heidi (Andrew) Dixon, 20 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, his loving sister, Berniel Vail and two sisters-in-law, Virginia Walker and Glori Alsop. His eternal sweetheart Connie of 57 years who passed away in April, his parents and brother-in-law Ted Alsop precedes him in death.
A family viewing will be held at Rudd Funeral Home of Tremonton on Saturday, June 20, followed by a private graveside service at the Fielding Town Cemetery, Fielding, Utah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humanitarian Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Tributes and condolences may be shared with the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 18, 2020.