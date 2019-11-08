|
Eldon Charles Steadman
1933 ~ 2019
Eldon Charles Steadman, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend peacefully passed away surrounded by family on November 6, 2019.
Eldon was born in Murray, Utah on May 22, 1933 to William Henry Steadman and Rachel Alberta Erickson Steadman.
On June 8, 1956, he married his sweetheart, Norene Lambert in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for over 63 years.
Eldon grew up on a farm in West Jordan, Utah which is where he learned his strong work ethic. Later in his life he moved to Saratoga Springs & Lehi, Utah.
Eldon was a Korean War Veteran who served in the Army.
Eldon was a quiet, patient man who loved life. He loved playing games, bowling, gardening, and farming. He loved to travel, snowmobile, camp, spend time in the great outdoors, and loved being with friends. More than anything else he loved spending time with his wife and his family. His wife and his family were his prized possessions.
Eldon was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served humbly in many callings.
Eldon is survived by his wife Norene, his children Steve Steadman, Terri (Gordon) Summers, Curt (Amy) Steadman, Lori (Alan) Durney, 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; his siblings, Donna Hill, Della Cook, and Marlin Steadman.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three great grandsons.
A special thanks to the following for the excellent care, kindness, and compassion they provided: Eldon's Physical Therapist Sergio and the nurses, staff, and hospice at Mountain Point Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Jordan Willows 2nd Ward, 1801 West 700 South, Lehi, Utah. A viewing will be held prior from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates, West Jordan, Utah at 3:30 p.m.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 8, 2019