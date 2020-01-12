|
|
Eldon Harry Hansen
1929 ~ 2020
Eldon Harry Hansen of Riverton, UT passed away on January 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born February 18, 1929 in Salt Lake City, UT to Vivian Brown and Harry E. Hansen, the oldest son of six children.
Married Betty Mitchell Hansen October 13, 1950 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple. Eldon and Betty spent their life together loving and raising four daughters, enjoying their grandchildren, extended family, and serving others. Active in the LDS Church, served in various callings in his ward. Eldon loved God, the Eternal Father, His Son Jesus Christ, and the Plan of Happiness.
Eldon had various jobs throughout his life, starting at an early age to help support his family; Sheep Herding, Painter and retired from Kennecott Copper after 37 years. He had a deep love for gardening, hunting, fishing and the outdoors.
Survived by his children Marcie (James) Taylor, Denice (Scott) Osborne, Natalie (John) Kildew and Angie (Mike) Whiting; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grand-children; Sisters and Brother: RoseAnn (Dale) Gunther, Edith (Loran) Bishop, Merrill (Sherry) Hansen. Proceeded in death by his wife, parents and brothers David, John, Owen, and loving friend Ardith Lund.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Philip Kithas, VA Staff, the Staff of Encompass Health Care and Legacy House for their loving care. They treated him with love, dignity, and kindness.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday January 15, 2020 12:00 P.M. at the Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan UT. A viewing will be held prior to services from 10:00 - 11:45 A.M. Interment in the Riverton Cemetery. Please share a memory at www.jenkins-soffee.com.
________________________________________
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 12, 2020