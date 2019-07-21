Eleanor Marie Slater Green

1931 ~ 2019

Centerville, UT-Eleanor Marie Slater Green was born December 14th, 1931 to Henry T. and Nettie Hansen Slater in Ogden Utah. Eleanor was raised in Ogden City, where she attended elementary school, junior high (Central and Riverdale), Weber High and graduated from Davis High School in 1949. Eleanor also attended Weber College and Utah State University.

She served her first mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ventura California, then onto to the Southern Australian Mission, 1955-56. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ serving as a Teacher, Primary President, President of the Young Women's Association, Relief Society President, and District Relief Society President (Billings, Montana). She also served as companion to her husband as President of the Calgary, Canada mission from 1982-1985, where she loved the missionaries, Canadian people, and the great Northwest.

Eleanor was active in community service and causes, serving twice as a PTA President in her local schools.

She married Mel Green, December 14th 1957 in the Salt Lake City Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They lived in Butte Montana, Billings Montana, Holiday Utah, Calgary Canada, and resided in Centerville Utah for the last 52 years.

The love of her life was her husband, children and her descendants that included Kirk, Sharalyn, Blake, Jana and Bart, her 24 grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren. Inclusive of spouses Eleanor loved her 79 descendants.

She had a love of people throughout the world and made immediate lifetime friends everywhere she went. She found joy in the service of others and was firm in her testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She enjoyed time in Ogden Valley and Saint George Utah with family and friends. Her passion was her family, she also loved to travel and especially loved travelling with family. She loved the family gatherings large and small, especially during the holiday seasons. Golf, Tennis, water/snow skiing, attending plays, were all in her repertoire to enjoy life with others.

Ellie died of pancreatic cancer, during the process she maintained her sense of humor and her dignity. She did not fear death and welcomed the opportunity to see her beloved family members that had previously passed. She is proceeded in Death by her parents, her sister Joyce Donaldson, brother Blaine Slater and a great grandson Lucas Fonnesbeck.

Please join in visiting hours Monday July 22nd, 2019 at the Centerville South Stake Center 270 North 300 East Centerville Utah, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm.

Funeral services Tuesday July 23rd, 2019, Centerville South Stake Center, 270 North 300 East, Centerville, Utah at 11:00 am. Visiting hours prior to the funeral, 9:30 am -10:30 am. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News from July 21 to July 22, 2019