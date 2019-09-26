|
1932 ~ 2019
Eleanor "Ellie" May Burns, 86, of Salt Lake City passed away on September 6, 2019 after a long fight with C.O.P.D. and Dementia.
She was born November 24, 1932 to Allen B. Burns and Betsy Jane Hutchinson in San Francisco, California. The family later moved back to Salt Lake City where Eleanor graduated from West High. Eleanor always wanted her birthday treat to come from West Bakery.
After graduating, she moved back to California where she worked at a convenience store. She also taught herself how to groom dogs and had a grooming shop in her home. Eleanor loved animals.
She moved back to Salt Lake in 1972, to take care of her mom and dad and also her sister, who was in a care center.
In 1974, Eleanor opened Eleanor's Forget-Me-Not Groomery. She had a good business and made many customers happy. Due to health issues, she sold her shop in 2013.
Eleanor is survived by Ginger, her dog and dear friend and caregiver, Joanne Layne and Clela Nielsen. She was preceded in death by her mom, dad, three sisters and three brothers.
She always had a desire to donate her body for research. Her desire was fulfilled when the University of Utah accepted her body for research.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Eleanor on September 29 at 11:00 p.m. River Bend Chapel located at 4800 So. 895 W. Taylorsville.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 26, 2019