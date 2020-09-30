1/1
Eleanore Ellie Cressall
1940 - 2020
Eleanore Cressall
"Ellie"
1940 ~ 2020
Our beloved wife, mom, grandma, great grandma, sister, aunt and friend passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
She will be remembered for her kind and generous heart, her lifelong devotion to her family and for her sweet humble spirit.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years Lee Cressall, children Gay (Jerry) Pena, Teri (Ronnie) Bogden, Misty (Jon) Kane, Terry Cressall (Jeff), Kevin Cressall, 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, sisters Helene (Jim) Ricketts, Lucy (Ben) Moye, and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by son Randy Cressall, parents Herman and Lucille Schleth, brothers Herman Jr. and Johannes Schleth and special sister Marian Qualls.
A private family celebration will be held in her honor.
~You can always tell where a beautiful soul has been by the tears and smiles left behind ~unknown www.goffmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

