1925 ~ 2020
Eleroy Hayes West, a noble and kind man, passed away quietly at his home on October 1, 2020 of causes incident to age. He celebrated his 95th birthday on September 9th. He was born on September 9, 1925, to Eleroy "R" and Lois Hayes West in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the third of five children (four sisters). He attended Pleasant Grove schools where he participated in several sports and served as student body president and salutatorian of his graduating class in 1942. He played football at the University of Utah and majored in mechanical engineering.
He joined the US Army Air Corp and was stationed in Texas. While on leave in the spring of 1945, he married Beth Gillman in the Salt Lake Temple. He was discharged from the service in 1945 when World War II ended, after which he returned to the University of Utah, and graduated in 1948.
He began his 35-year career in the US Steel at the Geneva Works as an industrial engineer and he retired as superintendent of the Open Hearth; after which he spent several years as an international Open-Hearth consultant for US Steel.
Eleroy also had a 30-year career in the Utah National Guard where he retired as a Colonel and Engineering Group Commander over several battalions.
Church service was an important part of his life and he served in many capacities. He was called as a counselor in the bishopric at the age of 30 after which he served in Explorer Scouting and as Stake Young Men President. He was called as Bishop of the Pleasant Grove 7th Ward in 1965 and served six years while the ward grew to over 900 members. He also served on the Stake High Council, as chairman of the Mutual Dell Committee and in many other callings. Eleroy and Beth also served a senior mission in the Wisconsin Milwaukee Mission, 1990-1991.
Many civic activities also were important to him. He was a Timpanogos Cave Guide on weekends for many years, was chairman of the first Pleasant Grove swimming pool committee, Utah County Fair Chairman, member of the Industrial Engineering society where he was president of the Utah Chapter and a member of the Association of Iron and Steel Engineers.
He is survived by his wife Beth, their four children: Bill West (Verlene), Jackie Warnick, Greg West (Joan), and Richard West (Teri), 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren and also by his sister Mary West Gordon, Long Beach, California.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com
We would like to thank the many care givers, family and friends who helped care for our father, grandfather and brother.
Covid guidelines will be observed