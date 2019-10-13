|
|
Elfreda Malan
Tanner Clark
1931 ~ 2019
Elfreda Malan Tanner Clark, age 88, died peacefully on Thursday, October 3rd, in her apartment at Covington Senior Living in Orem, Utah after several months of declining health.
Elfreda was born on April 13, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Henry Bernard Tanner and Edna Bertha Malan Tanner, sixth child in a family of eight. She graduated from East High School and then received a B.S. degree in Home Economics with a minor in Music from the University of Utah. At her brother's encouragement, she attended the Dental Hygiene program at the University of Southern California, where she became a diehard SC Trojan fan, "Fight ON!" She called Southern California home for 35 years; she got married there and raised her four daughters. "Freddy" as she was called by friends in her dental community, was proud of her degree and the way her perfectionism helped her practice. There was no shame in being "picky, picky, picky" when it came to her patients care. She was an instructor of Dental Anatomy at USC's Dental Hygiene School and she served as president of her chapter in the American Dental Hygiene Association.
Elfreda had a great sense of civic duty. As a child in Salt Lake City she went door to door rallying votes for candidates. Her enthusiasm for volunteerism continued well into adulthood, greeting community members with a smile at the local polls, serving as president of the PTA, an involved member of her college sorority (Kappa Kappa Gamma) as well as Daughters of the American Revolution, and Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
Elfreda was blessed with a beautiful voice, a talent that she spent many years perfecting and using to serve others. At the U of U, she had the great privilege to study under John Marlo Nelson, a member of the esteemed U's Opera Department. Singing duets with her brother Barney was a highlight. Most importantly, Elfreda took her talent very seriously, she felt closest to our Father-in-Heaven when she sang. Those who had the privilege of hearing her beautiful mezzo-soprano voice were often moved to tears by the spirit she conveyed.
Elfreda was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. A few of her most personable and memorable callings were Stake Young Adult Leader, Stake Music Chairman, and Relief Society spiritual living teacher. She felt blessed for each opportunity to share her musical talent at countless church and lifecycle events; sharing her faith and testimony through her music was deeply fulfilling.
Beloved by her four daughters (Jody, Anna, Cydney, and Jennifer), Elfreda generously gifted her love of motherhood, music, sewing, baking, as well as duty to God and country. We've all been blessed by her sure testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and her unwavering service to Him.
Elfreda was preceded in death by her brothers Henry M. Tanner, Alexis M. Tanner, Joseph M. Tanner, Bernard M. Tanner, and sister Bernita McCarthy Waterfall, her husbands Lyle D. Jacobson (M) August 26, 1955-1960, and Gary G. Clark (M) July 29, 1964-1983. She is survived by her two brothers: William W. Tanner and his wife Elizabeth F. Tanner, of Salt Lake City, Utah and Daniel M. Tanner of Centerville Utah, her four daughters and sons-in-law, Jody and Robert Lipkin of Berry Creek, California, Anna and Richard Jackson of Middleburg, Virginia, Cydney and Larry Blocker of Chino, California, and Jennifer and Aaron Shorr of Houston, Texas, twelve grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren: Amy Jackson (31), Keenan Jackson (31), Malan Jackson (22), Matthew Blocker (25), Savannah Davis (24), John Blocker (22), Steven Blocker (20) Luke Blocker (18), Gary Blocker (15), Natalie Shorr (19), Maxwell Shorr (17), Jacob Shorr (16), Henry Shorr (14), Claire Davis (1), Wendy Davis (newborn); and numerous nieces and nephews all of whom she loved dearly.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints East 27th Ward on the corner of P St. and 4th Avenue. Evening viewing is Monday, October 21, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Draper, UT 84020 PH: 801-966-3279.
The family would like to express gratitude for the wonderful care received by the staff at Covington Senior Living and for the hospice caregivers. Elfreda lived a full life, her loving and engaging spirit will be missed but not forgotten. So, we say with our knowledge of eternal life, ...till we meet again. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 13, 2019