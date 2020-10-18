Elfriede Erna Anna Adams

1934 ~ 2020

Taylorsville, UT-Elfriede Erna Anna Anton Adams, born August 6, 1934 in Greifswald, Germany, left this mortal existence on October 14, 2020 at the age of 86 due to various health issues and COVID 19.

As a young child, Elfriede lived in a children's home in East Germany. She told stories of Russian soldiers taking possession of the home, and of how she always got into trouble by playing tricks on the Nuns.

Elfriede worked from a young age, sewing in factories to support her family and herself. She joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and while serving as a Stake Missionary, met the love of her life. Elfriede immigrated to America in 1965 at the age of 31. She lived in Allentown, PA and married Lee A. Adams that same year. They were later sealed in the Oakland, CA Temple. They were blessed with three beautiful daughters and a son who lived only a few hours.

Elfriede was a master seamstress, a baker who made enough to feed the whole neighborhood (and she did), a gardener with the most beautiful large produce, and she always knew how to find the best bargains. She knitted hats and donated them to the NICU and to those in need. That is who she was, one who was always serving. Elfriede's greatest joy was her family and serving them and the Lord. The list of her wonderful qualities could go on and on. She will be forever missed, cherished, and looked up to. We are so thankful for her life and that she is now free of her pain and ailments.

Elfriede is survived by her husband, Lee Adams, daughters Michele (Lee) Johnson, Marlies (John) Anderson, and Andrea (Richard) Leister, her brother Wolfgang and sister Annelore, 16 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Markus, her parents, 3 sisters, and 1 brother.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be holding private services for the immediate family only.



