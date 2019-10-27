Home

Eli Eugene Gourdin


1931 - 2019
Eli Eugene Gourdin Obituary
Eli Eugene Gourdin
10/14/1931 ~ 10/23/2019
Born in Hiawatha, UT to Thomas Sylvester Gourdin and Vesta Diana Thomas; Died at home from natural causes with is wife and son by his side. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia; their son, Tommy; his first wife of 28 years, Joann; their children, Anna, Laurie, Carla, Willey and Nancy; several grandchildren; many great and great-great grandchildren; siblings, Bob, Jerry and Joann. No services will be held. For a full obituary and condolence's please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 27, 2019
