Elizabeth A.
Butler-Dipo
In Loving Memory
On a beautiful spring day, with birds chirping and a light breeze coming through the window, our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Elizabeth "Betsey" Butler-Dipo passed away peacefully in her home, comforted by family.
Betsey was born in Murray, UT to Alexandra K. Butler and Richard L. Butler on May 21, 1952. She graduated from Murray High School and started a Licensed Practical Nursing program shortly thereafter, with her mother as one of her instructors. She loved being a nurse and served patients and their families at Cottonwood Hospital, Doxey-Hatch Skilled Nursing Facility, and the Plantation Convalescence Center where she served as Nursing Director. She always had a passion for geriatric nursing and worked as long as she was physically able.
Betsey loved shopping, scrapbooking, and embellishing just about anything she could (mom-bombing). Anyone who got a home-made card from Betsey knew they received a treat, they also knew they had to open it carefully to avoid the inevitable themed-confetti that was sure to be stuffed inside. She was creative and crazy artistic. She started making wine charms in 2014 and never stopped. Seriously . . . she NEVER stopped! Her earrings always matched her outfit and were often of her own creation.
She was beautiful, inside and out. She was funny. She could be stubborn, quirky, and on occasion would cuss like a sailor. She always underestimated her intelligence and would start every question with "This is a stupid question, but . . . " and then would proceed to ask the most complex, detailed questions that rarely had a good answer. She was small in statue but one of the toughest people you'd ever meet. She had many health challenges which she always took in stride and managed to surpass everyone's expectations, including Stage IV lymphoma, pulmonary hypertension, lupus, and degenerative lung disease, among others. Tenacity doesn't begin to describe her as she engaged in these battles - always with her full belief that she would triumph, which she did.
Betsey loved being a grandmother. Every Christmas her children and grandchildren were guaranteed to get several large boxes of baked goods - the cost of the postage alone would have fed a family of 6. Visits to her home were always filled with magic; bubbles, chalk, wands, water guns - anything that would be fun. Betsey loved creating memories for her grandkids. . . . her individualized scrapbooks were nothing short of extraordinary. She had a way of connecting with people to make them feel heard, valued, and appreciated. She loved her family and they loved her.
Betsey is survived by her loving husband Fred Dipo, son Micheal Kalakis (Mike Martin); Andrea (Tony) Link; brother Richard (Diane) Butler; sisters Ada Butler, Alice (Steve) Aeschbacher, Barbara Wilson; four grandchildren (Ellie, Bret, Sophia, and George); many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will have a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, be generous and thoughtful like Betsey was. Help others. Move to the beat of your own drum.
Published in Deseret News from May 19 to May 22, 2020