Elizabeth Anne Price
1984 ~ 2020
***There's one more angel in heaven, there's one more star in the sky ***
Elizabeth Anne Price, 36, passed away at home in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Diagnosed just over 3 weeks ago with metastatic cancer, her already tired body wore out quickly.
Elizabeth was born March 19, 1984 in Boston, Massachusetts to Raymond Richard Price and Anne ZoBell Price. As a young healthy girl, she loved feeding the ducks, playing at the park, ice-skating, reading, and playing with her siblings.
At the age of 6 years, Elizabeth had a severe case of encephalitis that impacted her health the rest of her life. Elizabeth's family would like to thank the many wonderful people who enriched and supported Elizabeth on her earthly journey including extended family, friends, medical personnel, and special needs teachers.
Spending time with family was one of Elizabeth's favorite activities: tubing at Lake Powell, playing UNO, or watching a Daniel Boone or Little House on the Prairie movie. Elizabeth loved making treats, telling stories, doing scripture charades, giving advice, helping people, riding horses, attending Camp Kostopulos for over 20 years, enjoying institute, cheering on "Utah" basketball, dancing, twirling in sparkly dresses, swimming, and singing. Elizabeth's bright red "Wish Teddy Bear" accompanied her EVERYWHERE.
Elizabeth loved telling everyone she was the Queen of the House as the oldest of 9 siblings: Rachel, Rebekah, Jonathan, Matthew (Alex), Michelle (Pablo), Sarah (Brandon), Christina, and Stephanie. Always loving babies, Elizabeth adored her nieces and nephews: Mason, Georgia, Katarina, Jordan, and Zoey.
Her parents, 7 siblings, and grandparents--Richard & Lynn Price and Dean ZoBell, survive Elizabeth. Elizabeth's little brother Jonathan and Grandma Elizabeth Jane ZoBell greeted her in heaven along with her Savior.
A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held as a small service due to Covid19 restrictions. Please join us online at 11 am Thursday, May 21 for the service. Visit Elizabeth's obituary at www.larkincares.com for login information. Burial at the Salt Lake Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made "In memory of Elizabeth Price" to Camp Kostopulos http://www.campk.org/donations/
Published in Deseret News from May 17 to May 20, 2020