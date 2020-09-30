Elizabeth (Libbie) Graehl Evans
1956 ~ 2020
Loving wife, mother, and grandmother Elizabeth (Libbie) Graehl Evans, age 64, passed away on September 25, 2020 at her home in West Jordan, Utah. Libbie was born on Aug. 29, 1956 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Alvin Paul Graehl and Marilyn Rasmussen. She spent her childhood in Cottonwood Heights, graduating from Brighton High School, in 1974.
In 1978, Libbie welcomed her Christmas baby, Andrew. She spent her career in public communications for the LDS church. In 1990, she married Michael P. Evans. She lovingly mothered Mike's sons Adam and Zach, and added baby Nicholas in 1991. She would later lovingly welcome her daughter in laws and 9 grandchildren to the family. Libbie loved her family fiercely and found joy in giving and serving them whether it be chocolate cake or Christmas surprises.
Libbie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Mark and is survived by her husband Mike and sons Andrew (Cami), Adam (Becky), Zachary (Katie), Nicholas, and grandchildren. Brothers Tom (Marie), David (Angie), and Jim (Jessica) and sisters Karen and Sally. We all love you and miss you. Until we meet again.
For funeral information and a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
.