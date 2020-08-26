1/1
Elizabeth Rose Hancey Biddulph
{ "" }
Elizabeth Rose Hancey Biddulph, "Betty" passed away on August 19, 2020 at the age of 78. Betty was born to Douglas A. Hancey and Wanda Fonnesbeck in San Diego, California.
She was married to the late Stuart Biddulph for 54 years and was a devoted wife and mother. Betty had a passion for healthcare and volunteered for many years at Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in various capacities. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she also enjoyed volunteering in the temple. Betty was defined by her friendly and gregarious spirit and will be missed.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Stuart Biddulph and her daughter Tamara (Steven) Gardner and is survived by her five children, Brian, Elaine (Peter) Urmston, Jay (Emily), Heather, Trevan and by 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID health recommendations, a small family-only graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 29, at Elysian Burial Gardens in Millcreek UT. The services will be streamed via Zoom, for details visit her post at https://www.premierfuneral.com/.

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Elysian Burial Gardens
