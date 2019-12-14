|
|
Elizabeth Schaar Doty
July 5, 1916 ~ Dec 1, 2019
Elizabeth (Betty) Schaar Doty, 103, completed her earthly mission on December 1, 2019 at her home in Santa Clara, Utah, from causes incident to age. She is having a joyous reunion with her beloved husband George, son George Ellis III, and family members.
Betty was born on July 5, 1916 to Louise Volkert and Rudolph Schaar in Hastings, Minnesota, and was the fifth of their six children. She grew up on the family farm and loved working in the garden with her mother where they grew the food they ate and shared with others. When she was sixteen, many of the household responsibilities became hers following the death of her mother.
After high school, she attended the University of Minnesota and earned a degree in nursing. At Minneapolis General Hospital, she worked closely with Sister Elizabeth Kenney who pioneered innovative treatments for polio prior to the polio vaccine. It was in the Surgical Ward that she met Dr. George Ellis Doty. They were married on November 18, 1942, just prior to George's call to service in the US Navy as a flight surgeon. Betty joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on December 30, 1945. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan temple on July 1948.
Following the war, Betty and George settled in North Hollywood, California where she devoted herself to her family. She and George shared many interests both civic and charitable. They loved entertaining, supported the arts and traveled extensively. They moved to Santa Clara in 1995.
Betty was a faithful member of the Church. She was a teacher in each of the auxiliaries, Relief Society president, and compassionate service leader. She and her husband served a medical mission to Guatemala and served as ordinance workers in the Los Angeles Temple.
Betty and George shared 53 happy years together before his death in 1995. She is survived by her daughters Liz Dayton (Lyman), Gigi Doty (Richard Butler) and Tina Walker (Marlan). At the time of her death, Betty stood at the head of five generations of descendants: three daughters, 11 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She richly blessed the lives of all who knew her with her positive spirit, radiant smile, and boundless generosity. Her legacy is one of devotion, hard work, compassion and unselfishness.
Funeral services will be held on Fri Dec 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Santa Clara Heights Stake Center, 1705 Desert Dawn Drive. Visitation 9:30-10:30 prior to the service. Internment: Santa Clara City Cemetery. Arrangements by Metcalf Mortuary. Donations may be made to Humanitarian Services of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (https://www.ldsphilanthropies.org/humanitarian-services).
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019